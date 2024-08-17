Chandigarh: Duo who snatched cabbie’s car nabbed in 10 hours

Cracking a carjacking case within 10 hours, Chandigarh Police have arrested two Punjab natives for assaulting a 19-year-old cab driver and snatching his vehicle in Sector 38 West on Thursday morning. According to Chandigarh Police, the GPS installed in the car helped them recover the vehicle quickly. Both accused are taxi driver themselves and drug addicts. (HT Photo)

The victim, Rohit Kumar, a resident of Dera Bassi, Mohali, reported that he was operating his taxi on Thursday, when two men approached him at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Sector 43.

The duo requested a ride till Labour Bureau Bhawan in Sector 38 West in exchange for a fare of ₹300.

Kumar said he agreed and began the journey, but upon reaching the destination around 10 am, one of the men suddenly placed a cloth over his face and along with his accomplice began assaulting him.

They then forcibly removed the car keys, dragged him out of the vehicle, and fled with his vehicle.

Following the incident, Kumar immediately approached the police, leading to the registration of a case under Sections 309 (6) (robbery) and 3 (5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Maloya police station.

Acting swiftly, police launched an investigation and, within 10 hours, apprehended the suspects.

They were identified as Gurpreet Singh, 30, from Hoshiarpur and Shamsher Singh, 28, from Sangrur.

The stolen car, a Maruti Swift Suzuki Dzire, along with the car key, was recovered from their possession.

According to police, the quick recovery of the vehicle was made possible due to the GPS installed in the car, which allowed them to track the suspects. They said the accused, both of whom were taxi drivers and drug addicts, were planning to sell the car after making some modifications to it.

Police are continuing their investigation to gather more evidence and determine if the accused are involved in any other criminal activities in the tricity.

The last carjacking incident in Chandigarh was reported in January last year, when two persons had robbed a software engineer of his car at “gunpoint” in Manimajra on New Year’s Eve. The accused were nabbed within a week and a toy pistol used in the crime was recovered from them.