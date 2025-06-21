Chandigarh: Dushyant asks CM to fix law & order problem

Former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said that the law and order situation in the state has been consistently worsening and advised chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to act instead of reacting to law breakers with “filmy style statements”. Dushyant Chautala (HT File)

Stating that incidents of loot, ransom, and daylight murders have become routine in Haryana, Chautala said that the poor law and order conditions are no longer hidden from the public.

“The breakdown of the law and order machinery can be gauged from the fact that even for running liquor shops the CM has to hold meetings,” Chautala said in a statement, adding that chief minister Saini cannot improve the law and order by putting up posters with catchy slogans on social media.

“Due to indecisiveness, Haryana Police have become weak,” he said. The former deputy CM said that if the CM truly wants to improve law and order, he should give police free hand to run special campaigns against anti-social elements in all 22 districts, increase police strength, and immediately replace inexperienced officers.