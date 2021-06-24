Chandigarh eases Covid-19 night curfew: All you need to know

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday eased Covid-19 restrictions that were in place in the Union Territory to check the spread of the deadly virus. The administration on Wednesday eased the imposed night curfew by 30 minutes. The notification issued by the authorities on Wednesday said that the timing of the corona curfew has been changed to 11pm to 5am on all days. Earlier, the night curfew was imposed between 10.30pm and 5am.

As per the order, there will no prohibition on the movement of individual or travellers for all non-essential activities from 11pm to 5am in Chandigarh. No person is allowed to roam around, set foot, travel by vehicle, leave their home or stand in any public pace or road during the above-mentioned hours.

The relaxations:

There will be no restriction on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods. "All persons/vehicles in bonafide transit inter-state shall be allowed to pass, but only after due verification of point of origin and destination," the order stated.

The manufacturing industries are allowed to remain open and the movement of vehicles carrying the employees of the industry is also permitted. However, the concerned unit or industry needs to issue the employees required identity cards for the purpose and details of the same needs to shared with the director, industries, Chandigarh.

All essential service providers are exempt from the night curfew in place in Chandigarh. The order said those tasked with law and order/emergency and municipal services duties including executive magistrates, police personnel, military, CAPF personnel, uniform, health, fire electricity are exempt from the curfew on the production of the valid ID.

Media persons with accreditation, telecom services including internet, government postal services, banking and government machinery tasked with Covid-related duties are also exempt during the curfew hours on the production of valid ID.

Further, ATMs, hospitals, veterinary hospitals, all related medical establishments including their manufacturing and distribution units both in the private and public sector will continue to remain functional, the order said. Transportation for the medical staff is also permitted.

Pregnant women and patients with medical emergencies are also exempt from the curfew.

The order comes a day after the administration eased the curbs following a decline in cases. On Tuesday, the authorities said all shops will now remain open from 10am to 8pm and all restaurants and bars are allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity from 10am to 10.30pm, according to ANI.

Chandigarh registered 43 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 61,520, according to the medical bulletin.