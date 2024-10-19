Menu Explore
Chandigarh: EDUTHON 4.0 conclave to discuss future of education, AI, robotics

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 19, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Prominent educationist Dr Swaroop Sampat Rawal will be the guest of honour for the event. She will share about her work with CBSE, training teachers in life skills and experiential learning.

Principals, school owners, and education experts will gather at the EDUTHON 4.0 conclave on Saturday to discuss the future of education, AI, and robotics. The event is being organised by TRINITi and Chitkara University. The day will have dynamic conversations, debates, and networking.

The event is being organised by TRINITi and Chitkara University. (HT File)

TRINITi founder Ankur Malhotra said, “By bringing together education pioneers and tech leaders, we wish to spark deeper conversations on how AI and robotics can revolutionise learning.” The Lallantop founding editor Saurabh Dwivedi will be the chief guest on the occasion.

The day will begin with a keynote address by LEAD Group co-founder and CEO Sumeet Mehta about Al, robotics, and the future of learning. Prominent speakers like Chitkara International School director Dr Niyati Chitkara will speak in the panel titled “The New Age Education Manifesto: Where Past Meets Present Meets Future.”

