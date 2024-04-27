 Chandigarh Estate Office JE, head draftsman held for taking ₹15,000 bribe - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh Estate Office JE, head draftsman held for taking 15,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 27, 2024 08:34 AM IST

The vigilance department laid a trap and caught Bipin Bagga red-handed while accepting the bribe on behalf of the junior engineer; subsequently, the junior engineer Vishnu Kumar was also arrested

The vigilance department of the Chandigarh Police on Friday arrested a junior engineer and head draftsman at the Estate Office for demanding 15,000 bribe for clearing a building violation.

As per the complaint, the duo demanded ₹15,000 for the inspection and subsequent clearance of a building violation.
As per the complaint, the duo demanded 15,000 for the inspection and subsequent clearance of a building violation. (iStock)

The junior engineer was identified as Vishnu Kumar and head draftsman as Bipin Bagga, who is posted in the building branch of the Estate Office.

As per the complaint, the duo demanded 15,000 for the inspection and subsequent clearance of a violation.

The vigilance department laid a trap and caught Bagga red-handed while accepting the bribe on behalf of the junior engineer. Subsequently, the junior engineer was also arrested.

The accused were booked under Sections 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The vigilance department officials urged residents to report any instances of bribery or requests for favours by government employees.

Report bribe seekers

Call: 836-081-7378 (With 24-hour WhatsApp message facility)

E-mail: sspvigc.chd@nic.in; vigilance-chd@nic.in

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Estate Office JE, head draftsman held for taking 15,000 bribe
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
