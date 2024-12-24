Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh extends power assets’ transfer deadline to Feb due to ‘extensive paperwork’

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 24, 2024 09:50 AM IST

The administration had invited bids for privatisation on November 9, 2020, and the Kolkata-based RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group had emerged as the highest bidder at ₹871 crore. Following this, employees had moved court, stalling the handing over of assets

The UT administration has extended the deadline for transferring power assets to a Kolkata-based private company to February next year, from the initial December 31. This has been necessitated by the extensive documentation and paperwork involved in the process.

Since November 7, employees of the Chandigarh power department have been staging protests, with the Congress party joining in with a seven-day chain hunger strike on December 18. (HT File)
Since November 7, employees of the Chandigarh power department have been staging protests, with the Congress party joining in with a seven-day chain hunger strike on December 18. (HT File)

A senior UT official said, “We are hopeful of completing the transfer by the first week of February next year.”

The administration had invited bids for privatisation on November 9, 2020, and the Kolkata-based RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group had emerged as the highest bidder at 871 crore. Following this, employees had moved court, stalling the handing over of assets. On November 7, the Punjab and Haryana high court had dismissed the employees’ petition following which they moved the Supreme Court but here too, the court junked their plea, paving way for the privatisation process.

Since November 7, employees of the power department have been staging protests, with the Congress party joining in with a seven-day chain hunger strike on December 18.

Firm refutes allegations of price hike, job uncertainty

The private firm, in a press release, refuted allegations that employees’ jobs are at risk, electricity prices will rise, and that the administration has handed over a profitable department to private entities.

The firm clarified that the Electricity Act, 2003, along with conditions specified in the tender, ensures the protection of employees’ jobs and preserves their service conditions after transitioning to the privatised distribution company. It further stated that employees’ service terms could only be enhanced and there would be no reduction in benefits or rights post-privatisation. This includes safeguarding salaries, allowances, pensions, and other benefits such as gratuity, earned leave, and provident fund.

On department’s financial status, the firm revealed that the department had incurred losses of 157.04 crore in financial year (FY) 2021-22. Additionally, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has projected revenue shortfalls of 158.91 crore for FY 2023-24 and 198.71 crore for FY 2024-25, based on pre-revised tariffs. The department has repeatedly failed to meet its loss reduction targets, leading to penalties year after year.

The UT reiterated that even after privatisation, electricity rates will remain regulated by the JERC.

The firm added, “The privatisation of Chandigarh’s electricity sector is a necessary step to address financial challenges, enhance service efficiency, and ensure long-term sustainability. We urge residents to disregard misinformation and trust the facts provided by the UT administration. This initiative aims to establish a stronger and more reliable electricity distribution system for the benefit of all Chandigarh residents.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On