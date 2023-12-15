Chandigarh falling short in solar power generation goal

Aiming to achieve 75 megawatts in solar power generation by December 2023, the UT administration has been able to accomplish only 64 MW so far. Chandigarh administration is working to generate 100 MW green energy by 2025 to make the UT a model solar city. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The issue was raised in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. In reply to a question, Union power and new and renewable energy minister RK Singh informed the House that as of November 30, the cumulative solar installed capacity in Chandigarh was 64 MW.

This, despite already pushing the deadline from August 15 to December 31.

The government had set a target of achieving 100 GW of solar power installed capacity in the country by 2022. But as of November, the total solar power capacity installed in the country stood at 70.10 GW, with an additional 55.90 GW under installation, the minister shared.

In all, the Chandigarh administration is working to generate 100 MW green energy by 2025 to make the UT a model solar city.

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) is the designated executing agency for implementation of renewable energy projects in the city.

A senior official from CREST said since they were unable to achieve the 75 MW target this year, they were now aiming for 100 MW by 2025.

The official said multiple 10 MW solar power projects were in the pipeline, including two floating solar power plants at the waterworks in Sector 39. A total of 23 solar power projects are being set up across the city. As many as 20 solar power plants, with a total capacity of 4.5 MW, were expected to be completed by July 2024, he added.

“CREST also plans to set up a 4 MW solar power plant on Patiala ki Rao near Botanical Garden in Sarangpur and another 2 MW power plant on the rivulet just opposite the dumping ground at Dadumajra. Another 2 MW solar power plant will be set up on the N-Choe near Garden of Conifers in Sector 52, and another, with a capacity of 500 kW, near the Sports Complex in Sector 42,” he added.

UT officials said they were working to hire a consultant to draw a detailed strategy to ensure that solar power generation became a primary source for city’s power needs by 2030.

No sign of free rooftop solar plants

As part of its ambitious target to generate 100 MW green energy by 2025, the administration plans to install free rooftop solar plants at residential buildings.

In January, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission had allowed installation of grid-connected rooftop solar systems in Chandigarh under the RESCO (renewable energy service company) model.

But even after 11 months, CREST has failed to hire an agency to execute the project, despite receiving over 1,300 applications from interested residents.

CREST chairman TC Nautiyal said so far they had received bids from only two firms and they were awaiting bids from more companies to make the final decision.