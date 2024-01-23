close_game
Chandigarh: Foetus found near Kishangarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 23, 2024 08:56 AM IST

A helper working at the sewage treatment plant in Kishangar spotted the foetus flowing in the sewage water and informed Chandigarh Police

A five-month-old foetus was found near a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Kishangarh on Monday. A helper working at the plant spotted the foetus flowing in the sewage water and informed the police.

Chandigarh Police registered a case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused. (Getty image)
A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified person.

