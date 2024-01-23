Chandigarh: Foetus found near Kishangarh
Jan 23, 2024 08:56 AM IST
A helper working at the sewage treatment plant in Kishangar spotted the foetus flowing in the sewage water and informed Chandigarh Police
A five-month-old foetus was found near a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Kishangarh on Monday. A helper working at the plant spotted the foetus flowing in the sewage water and informed the police.
A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified person.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here
Share this article