Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: GMCH-32 to switch to summer timings from June 7

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 04, 2024 04:48 PM IST

Director-principal Dr AK Attri said all heads of departments, through a circular, had been informed that OPD registration timings will be 7 am to 10 am from June 7 to August 14

Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, will be enforcing summer timings from June 7.

Director-principal Dr AK Attri said all heads of departments, through a circular, had been informed that OPD registration timings will be 7 am to 10 am from June 7 to August 14.
Director-principal Dr AK Attri said all heads of departments, through a circular, had been informed that OPD registration timings will be 7 am to 10 am from June 7 to August 14. (HT file photo for representation)

Director-principal Dr AK Attri said all heads of departments, through a circular, had been informed that OPD registration timings will be 7 am to 10 am from June 7 to August 14.

During this period, OPDs will function from 8 am to 2 pm, and blood collection centre from 7 am to 12 pm.

The OPDs at GMSH-16, civil hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22, Sector 45, had already switched to summer timings (8 am to 2 pm) on April 16. These will remain in force till October 15. OPD registration is done from 7 am to 10 am. PGIMER has not issued any such timings so far.

