Chandigarh: GMCH-32 to switch to summer timings from June 7

Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, will be enforcing summer timings from June 7. Director-principal Dr AK Attri said all heads of departments, through a circular, had been informed that OPD registration timings will be 7 am to 10 am from June 7 to August 14. (HT file photo for representation)

Director-principal Dr AK Attri said all heads of departments, through a circular, had been informed that OPD registration timings will be 7 am to 10 am from June 7 to August 14.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

During this period, OPDs will function from 8 am to 2 pm, and blood collection centre from 7 am to 12 pm.

The OPDs at GMSH-16, civil hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22, Sector 45, had already switched to summer timings (8 am to 2 pm) on April 16. These will remain in force till October 15. OPD registration is done from 7 am to 10 am. PGIMER has not issued any such timings so far.