Chandigarh: Gold, 2 lakh stolen from govt teacher’s house

A government schoolteacher away at work returned to a burgled house, with ₹2 lakh in cash and gold ornaments gone. Chandigarh Police have lodged an FIR under Sections 305 (B) and 331 (3) of the BNS, and launched an investigation. (HT File)

The teacher’s house in Sector 41-B was locked only between 9.15 am and 2.40 pm on Friday, when burglars found a chance to strike.

Her husband, Satish Kumar, told police that they had locked the house while his wife, Sushma Rani, left for work at a government school in Sector 41 and he left for Dadumajra.

After work, Sushma visited Sector 42 to get her car repaired. As she returned home around 2.40 pm, she was shocked to find the main door’s lock broken and the door ajar. On stepping inside, she found that a cupboard in their bedroom had been forced open, with ₹2 lakh in cash and gold jewellery stored it in missing.

On Kumar’s complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 305 (B) and 331 (3) of the BNS, and launched an investigation.