Chandigarh Golf Club set to host IGU amateur meet after 15 years

After a hiatus of 15 years, Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) is all set to host All India Amateur Golf Championship at the club greens from Monday. As many as 15 talented local golfers will be vying for top honours along with India’s top amateurs who will be converging at the club’s course with an eye on the winner’s trophy. Harjai Milkha Singh, Jaiveer Kang, Ransher Randhawa, Neel Jolly and Jai Gupta will be leading the local challenge. The meet ends on December 15. (From left) Chandigarh Golf Club’s GS Kochhar, Agnish Rajesh, Rohit Singh Dagar and Raman Abrol while addressing the media in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Addressing the media ahead of the tournament, CGC captain Rohit Singh Dagar said, “Chandigarh Golf Club is thrilled to host this tournament after a gap. It is definitely a great stepping stone for promotion of junior golf. Indian and local amateur golfers are doing so well at the international level.

The Indian team for the Asiad also has amateurs. Also, the course is in great shape and condition. The pace of the course is really good and usually it is best in winters. This will be the IGU’s last event of the year, and around 110 golfers will be participating.”

This will be the 123rd edition of the tournament. The culmination of the tournament will decide the Number 1 amateur golfer of India. The event will see 32 players making the final cut. The pre quarter-finals and quarter-finals will be played under match-play format. While the semi-finals will be played under the 18-hole format, the final will be a 36-hole affair. In case of a draw in the final tie, the winner will be decided by a playoff.