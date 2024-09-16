Chandigarh Golf League: Netsmartz Tigers carryon their winning streak

Despite tough weather conditions, Netsmartz Tigers played well to outclass Seven Iron by 5.5-1.5 during the Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club. A golfer in action at the Chandigarh Golf League on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

In the day’s other matches, defending champions Captain’s 18 won 5-2 against Ninjas while runners-up Fairway Comets could only halve their match against inaugural champions Canam Raptors.

After the first round of matches, Col Avnish Sharma scripted a 4&3 upset to put up the first point for Seven Iron against the Tigers. Three games went to the final hole and two finished on the penultimate hole as Tigers showed their experience to stall their lead. The only somewhat comfortable win for the Tigers was by Gp Capt YS Sidhu and Jagdev Singh Mahi who won 5&3.

Earlier, Captain’s 18 found it tough in the beginning, with the Ninjas keeping pace with them, for more than half the match. After the turn, though, the defending champions turned the screws and closed out the singles through Padamjit Sandhu and Randeep Singh. The four-ball pairs also picked up on momentum as Kanwal Bajwa and Bhupinder Mundh won 6&4 and YS Bains-Rajiv Moudgil pair closing out a 6&5 win.

Canam Raptors held Fairway Comets to a half. Their singles games were shared with the first four-ball game also halved. The two sides exchanged blows with one another all through the match with the Raman S Gill-Jagatvir Dhindsa pair winning 5&4 for the Comets and Col RPS Brar-Amarbir Pannu combo returning the favour with a 3&2 win.

The final match saw one of the pre-tournament favourites Partee Panthers begin their campaign with a halved match against the Pirates of the Greens. Capt Amitpal Chahal of the Pirates held K Raghav Bhandari in their singles while Rabiya Gill put up the first point for the Panthers. The first two four-ball games went to the wire with both being squared while the others were more straightforward. Ashray Gakhar and Maj Gen KJS Thind won 6&5 for the Pirates while Panthers saw Sahil Sahgal and Jaspreet Bhaika win 7&5.

Despite the challenging conditions, the tournament committee ensured all games were completed and no suspension of play happened on Sunday.

Chandigarh Gladiators will lock horns with Hunting Hawks on Monday in their opening tie of the ongoing CGL.

Hoping to have a great run in the league and eyeing the title win, the team co-owners, Karan Gilhotra and Kamal Dewan, backed their team in Season 3 of the Chandigarh Golf League. Chandigarh Gladiators, a strong contender in this year’s league, boasts an impressive line-up that include seasoned and new golfers.

Karan said, “This season is all about unity, perseverance and sportsmanship. Chandigarh Gladiators are prepared to bring our best game to the field, with each member committed to playing with passion and determination. We are more than just a team. We are a family that stands together both on and off the course. The team is all geared up for a series of challenging matches.”

The team includes Ajay Pal Singh, Brig PPS Dhillon, Capt MS Bedi, Col Narjit Singh, Col SDS Batth, Col VP Singh, Dalbir S Randhawa, Harjeet Singh, Himmat Sandhu, Inderpreet Singh, Jaspartap Singh Sekhon, Kanwal Pal Singh Bhatti, Lt Gen BS Sachar, Hanima Grewal, Rahul Sehgal, Satinder Dhillon and Sukhpal Singh Sangha.