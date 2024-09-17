Chandigarh Golf League: Punjab Aces record emphatic win over Tee Birds

Riding high on confidence and skill, Punjab Aces pulled off a stunning victory and beat the more fancied Tee Birds 5-2 during the Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club. A golfer from Punjab Aces in action at the Chandigarh Golf League. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The Sultans of Swing, meanwhile, won 6-1 against Moksha Royals while Signature by KLV halved their match against Cee Dee The Mulligans.

The Punjab Aces’ strategy to load up on the four-ball pairings was a masterstroke as they swept the Tee Birds five to nothing in the four-ball games. Col AS Sekhon and Col Harinder Singh produced a huge 8&7 win with two other pairs, winning 4&3. Tee Birds won the singles games, as expected, with Mivaan Singh carding a 9&7 victory.

The Sultans made the most points today and opened their campaign with a comprehensive win over the Royals. Other than two games which went to the 18th green, all the other games finished early with Bikramjit Bhinder and Gaurav Sethi winning 6&5 and the Amandeep Bath-Shamsher Singh combo getting home 5&4.

In the final contest of the day, Hunting Hawks logged a huge 5.5-1.5 win over the Chandigarh Gladiators. They started with a huge 7&6 win by Kulvinder Singh in the singles while GS Bakshi and Sukhdev Singh Sidhu combined to win 5&3 to take a comfortable lead going into the later games. Rahul Sehgal and IP Singh scored the only point for the Gladiators when they won the anchor game 2&1.

Signature by KLV halved their match with some last hole saves. Bismad Singh won 3&2 in his singles and Angad Sangha and Fateh Singh Dhillon winning 6&5 in the anchor game for The Mulligans with Davinder Singh Sandhu and the pair of Manishtha Rao and Manpal Singh scoring the points with a game being halved.

Brother-sister duo hog limelight

As Signature by KLV halved their match against The Mulligans, spotlight was shared by brother-sister duo of Angad Matharoo (Signature KLV) and Jaskirat Matharoo (The Mulligans) who were placed in opposite teams. Both supported their respective teams showing off great competitive spirit. The teams shared 3.5-3.5 points in the end.

Results

Punjab Aces 5-2 Tee Birds;

Moksha Royals 1-6 Sultans of Swing;

Signature by KLV 3.5-3.5 Cee Dee The Mulligans;

Hunting Hawks 5.5-1.5 Jubilee Chandigarh Gladiators.