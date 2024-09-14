Chandigarh Golf League: Tee Birds outclass Golf Masters

Showing off their mettle, Tee Birds thrashed Golf Masters 6-1 on the second day of the Chandigarh Golf League being played at The Chandigarh Golf Club. The Hunting Hawks also made short work of Green Gators with a 5-2 win in the opening match of the day. A player in action during the second day of Chandigarh Golf League being held at Chandigarh Golf Club. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The closest match of the day was between Soaring Eagles and Empire as they squared their match 3.5-3.5. Signature by KLV and Punjab Aces also went toe to toe with the former winning with a 4-3 scoreline.

Mivaan Singh made a quick dash for the checkered flag as he won 6&4 and Shaurya Sharma put up another point for the Tee Birds. Their sole loss came in the first fourball game against Ajay Bansal and Col HS Sethi with the Golf Masters pair winning 1 Up after trailing for two thirds of the game. Co-owners B Chandra Sekhar and Rahul Batra closed out the anchor game to complete a comprehensive win.

Last year’s semi finalists Hunting Hawks began their campaign with their newest members Kulvinder Singh and Kulwaran Singh recording wins in their singles games. The pair of SPS Matharoo and Gurdishpal Sandhu finished their game on the 14th hole and the other fourball games were split two a piece.

Signature by KLV pipped Punjab Aces at the post with the Angad Matharoo-Ajay Kanwar pair winning 2 Up on the final hole. After both the singles games were halved, the Aces took home the first two fourball games with decisive victories. Their opponents had to dig deep in the final three games as they won two on the final hole & one on the penultimate hole.

Empire fought back valiantly after trailing for almost the entirety of their match against Soaring Eagles. The Eagles saw their favourable scoreline evaporate in front of their eyes as Empire followed Rakesh Jolly’s singles win with two fourball wins on the final hole along with a halved game.