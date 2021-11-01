Chandigarh had wettest October in eight years

With 36.5mm rain, this October was the wettest since 2013 when 40.2mm rain was recorded, according to data provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The last week of October, however, remained dry and similar weather is likely to continue in November, said officials

Of the total rainfall, 75% (27.2 mm) was recorded on October 24, which was the rainiest October day in over a decade. The all-time highest rain for October was in 2004, when 139.7 mm was recorded in the month.

Speaking about the above average rainfall, IMD, Chandigarh, director Manmohan Singh said: “At the start of the month, monsoon withdrawal remained delayed and was finally declared on October 8. After this, a cyclonic circulation formed over the Bay of Bengal, which led to rains here and two strong western disturbances also affected the city. Due to these three factors there was above average rainfall in October.”

What lies ahead

While the rains have stopped for now, Singh said a feeble western disturbance that will become active in the region from Monday could bring light rain in the city on Tuesday. “Dry weather is likely after that, at least for the first 10 days of the month, while later more western disturbances can be expected,” he said.

The temperature is also likely to fall in the coming days. “It is unlikely that there will be a sudden drop, but a marginal dip will occur every few days. Over the coming weeks, chill can be expected,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from 29.3°C on Saturday to 30.2°Con Sunday. Minimum temperature went down from 13.9°C to 13.2°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 29 and 30 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 13 and 15 degrees.