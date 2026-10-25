Chandigarh: Harness tech for national security, says Kataria to PEC passouts

Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, conferred 824 degrees at its 56th convocation on Saturday, with Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria urging graduating students to uphold the institute’s legacy and use technology to contribute to the nation’s progress. Students of Punjab Engineering College in Jubilant mood after Convocation in Sector 11, Chandigarh on Saturday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

The degrees included 737 BTech, 69 MTech and 18 PhD degrees. While 675 students received their degrees in person, 149 were awarded degrees in absentia. Kataria, who is also PEC’s chancellor, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Vice-chancellor Bhola Ram Gurjar, faculty members, graduating students and their families were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria congratulated the graduates and their parents on the achievement, recalling eminent scientist Satish Dhawan and astronaut Kalpana Chawla as enduring sources of inspiration for generations of engineers and young Indians.

Calling upon the graduates to carry forward the legacy of the country with pride and responsibility, the governor laid emphasis on the Nasha Mukti campaign, urging young people to stay away from drugs and become ambassadors of a drug-free society. He said a healthy and focused generation was essential for building a strong nation.

He also encouraged the young engineers to embrace innovation and harness emerging technologies to strengthen national security and self-reliance. Urging them to use their knowledge and skills to address societal challenges, he expressed confidence that they would uphold professional ethics and contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

During the ceremony, PEC also recognised its alumna Kanwardeep Kaur, Indian Police Services (IPS), senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandigarh, for being featured among India’s top 25 police officers by Fame India–Asia Post.

Earlier, Gurjar welcomed the chief guest and presented the institute’s annual report, highlighting efforts to strengthen academic excellence, promote interdisciplinary research, encourage entrepreneurship and expand collaborations with industry and leading academic institutions.

Congratulating the graduating students, the vice-chancellor encouraged them to uphold PEC’s values and traditions and make meaningful contributions to society through their professional pursuits.

The convocation marked a milestone for the graduating students as they prepared to embark on their professional and academic journeys, carrying forward the institute’s legacy of technical education, research and innovation.