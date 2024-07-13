Chandigarh: HC Bar body chief arrested in assault case

In a significant development, the Chandigarh Police arrested Vikas Malik, president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, for assaulting a lawyer at his office on July 1. Elected as the HC Bar body chief in December 2021, Vikas Malik was booked on the complaint of advocate Ranjit Singh, a resident of Sector 23-D, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The Bar Council of India had suspended his licence on July 10.

Elected as the HC Bar body chief in December 2021, Malik was booked on the complaint of advocate Ranjit Singh, a resident of Sector 23-D.

Singh had alleged that he was assaulted by a group of individuals, including Malik, on the in his office on the high court premises.

According to Singh, he, along with advocate Anjali Kukar, had visited Malik’s office, where a confrontation ensued. Malik and his associates then verbally abused and physically assaulted him, resulting in injuries to his head, face, and chest.

Subsequently, Malik was booked under Sections 191(2), 190, 126(2), 115(2), 351(2) and 351(3) of BNS at the Sector 3 police station. On Friday, police also added Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 299 (hurting religious sentiments) of BNS in the assault case. A senior police official confirmed Malik’s arrest.