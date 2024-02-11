Chandigarh: High drama as man facing 151 challans abuses CJM court staff

A city resident, facing a whopping 151 traffic challans for 332 traffic offences, was booked on Friday for abusing staff, including the naib court (assistant sub inspector) on duty at the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Inder Singh. While he initially managed to escape, he was later arrested on Saturday evening. The court has directed the police to not release the scooter until all challans are cleared by its owner (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, Gurinder Singh Saini, a resident of Manimajra, had come to the court of CJM Aman Inder Singh to get his challan released. He pleaded guilty, was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of ₹2,000 qua the challan issued on February 8, 2024, under the Section 184 (dangerous driving) and Section 129 (without helmet). In case of default of fine payment, the violator shall undergo simple imprisonment for 10 days.

As it came to light that at least 332 violations are pending against his Activa scooter, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, CJM Aman Inder Singh ordered the traffic police to seize the two-wheeler and suspend his licence.

The judge had ordered: “Under Section 20(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the driving licence of the violator is suspended and he is disqualified from holding any driving licence to drive any class of vehicle, specified in his driving licence, for six months. His driving licence be taken in custody and endorsement on the same qua cancellation be made.”

As staff of naib court, ASI Sarabjit Singh asked Saini to produce his licence, Saini refused and an altercation ensued during which the accused also hurled abuses at the staff. He left the court while accusing the police of issuing unnecessary challans. Subsequently, he managed to escape from the courtroom.

The court has directed the police to not release the scooter until all challans are cleared by its owner. Besides, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against the scooter owner. He was also booked in a case of assault on public servant and criminal intimidation under Section 186, 332, 353, 506 of the IPC at the Sector 36 police station.