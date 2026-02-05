Chandigarh: Horticulture SDE suspended for lapses in park maintenance

Finding serious lapses in the maintenance of Shivalik Garden, Manimajra, municipal commissioner Amit Kumar suspended the sub divisional engineer (SDE) concerned of the horticulture department on Wednesday. The Chandigarh MC commissioner reiterated that any negligence in the maintenance of public assets will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against officials found derelicting their duties. (File)

The MC commissioner said the step has been taken to enforce accountability and ensure high standards of civic upkeep.

During an inspection of the Shivalik Garden on February 4, the MC commissioner observed deficiencies in the maintenance and overall upkeep of the garden. The condition of the public asset reflected gross negligence and lack of effective supervision.

The lapses have been attributed to Rohit Garg, assistant engineer (AE), who is presently working as SDE (horticulture) for the said area. In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 10(1) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Garg has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

During the period of suspension, Garg’s headquarters shall remain the office of the executive engineer, horticulture division 1, MC Chandigarh. He has been ordered not to leave the headquarters without prior permission of the competent authority. He will be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under the relevant rules and instructions. The suspension order shall remain in force until further orders.

As an interim measure, additional charge of SDE (horticulture) has been assigned to Angrej Singh, SDE (horticulture), while Shubham, JE (horticulture), has been given additional charge of JE (horticulture). The arrangement will remain effective until further orders or till the suspension is revoked, whichever is earlier.