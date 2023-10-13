Chandigarh House meet next week: MC proposes ban on 6 ‘ferocious’ dog breeds

For the safety of public, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is mulling to ban six ‘ferocious’ dog breeds --American Bull Dog, American Pitbull, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, and Rottweiler, in the city. For the safety of public, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is mulling to ban six ‘ferocious’ dog breeds --American Bull Dog, American Pitbull, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, and Rottweiler, in the city. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the House meeting scheduled for October 17, the civic body is expected to table the agenda for amendment of the existing dog bylaws, which includes the proposed ban on the said breeds. As per the proposal, if cleared, pet owners will not be allowed to keep the six breeds. If found possessing the banned breeds, the owners will face action for violation of dog bylaws and the pet will also be seized with immediate effect.

The ban will not be applicable on dogs registered with the MC before the commencement of these bylaws. Such dogs will, however, be required to be muzzled and leashed at all times during walks, to avoid any untoward accident. The owners are also advised to get such dogs trained through MC-registered trainers.

The Panchkula MC House, had in its meeting on September 29, last year, decided to put a ban on Pitbulls and Rottweilers, citing deadly incidents in adjoining states.

Other changes in dog-bylaws

The MC also made amendments in other clauses to avoid conflicts between dog owners/lovers and others. In the new clause, volunteers/NGOs/dog lovers, groomers, pet breeders, shopkeepers, dog trainers, and owners of dog hostels and creches are also mandated to get themselves registered with the MC. Apart from that, for pet dog registration, it will be compulsory to get a pet vaccination certificate from a government or private veterinary doctor.

The MC also asked the residents’ welfare associations to designate a place in their locality for feeding community dogs in the vicinity. The MC also strictly held that canine owners shall not allow their pets to defecate in public places.

