Chandigarh Housing Board official arrested for accepting ₹10,000 bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested a senior assistant at the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office for accepting ₹10,000 as bribe from a Manimajra resident to issue him a property transfer certificate.
The accused, Shamsher Singh, was arrested on the complaint of Sukhjeet Singh.
In his complaint, Sukhjeet stated that his father and wife owned a house in Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra. He had applied for a no-objection certificate (NOC) and transfer letter that was required for the property’s sale deed.
After he deposited the requisite fee with CHB, he was issued the NOC on March 30. But senior assistant Shamsher Singh demanded ₹10,000 to issue the transfer letter, following which he lodged a complaint with CBI.
A trap was laid on Wednesday and Shamsher was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant at the CHB office in Sector 9.
He was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced before court on Thursday.
Was issued him show-cause notice by CHB in March
It may be mentioned that CHB on March 31 had received a complaint that some e-files had been kept pending by its officials beyond reasonable time.
As all e-files are processed through e-office, the matter was immediately inquired and the complaint was found to be true. This was followed by show-cause notices against the officials concerned, including Shamsher Singh.
“CHB has a zero tolerance policy against corruption and always takes strict action in such instances. In the present case also, exemplary action will be taken after following the due process so that it may act as a deterrent for other officials to stay away from such shameful activities,” said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB.
On April 12, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau had arrested Devinder Kumar Sharma, a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), for accepting a ₹1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue him the no-dues certificate (NDC).
-
Chandigarh snatching case cracked with arrest of AC mechanic
The operations cell of Chandigarh Police has cracked the May 15 purse snatching in Sector 41 with the arrest of an AC mechanic. The accused has been identified as Wasim Ahmed, alias a resident of Palsora village, 27, Sameer. Police said on May 15, the victim, Neelam Sinha, a resident of Sector 46, was in the Sector-41 market, when a motorcyclist snatched her purse, which contained her mobile phone, and sped away.
-
52-year-old woman hammered to death by neighbour in Ambala
A 52-year-old woman was hammered to death by her neighbour after she hounded him to get his rickety shed fixed in Ambala's Saha town on Wednesday morning The accused, Krishan, 28, has been booked for murder on the complaint of son of the victim, Jagtar Singh, Memo Devi. Jagtar told the police that they lived next to Krishan's house, which usually remained locked, as he lived with his parents at a government school nearby.
-
Chandigarh: Security firm director gets one-year jail for not providing PF record
A local court has awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment to the director of a Dadumajra-based security firm for failing to provide PF documents to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for inspection. The court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh also slapped a fine of ₹4,000 on the convict, Umesh Sharma, director of Punj Security and Housekeeping Services Private Limited, Dadumajra. It did not comply despite several requests.
-
Farmers’ protest in Mohali leaves commuters high and dry for second day
Commuters continued to remain harried for the second day in a row as farmers continued to block YPS Chowk in Mohali for most part of Wednesday, before finally lifting the dharna in the evening. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha called off the protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border around 5.30 pm after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann conceded to most of its demands.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board properties: Building violations delinked from lease, conveyance deeds
The Chandigarh Housing Board has delinked building violations in its built-up units from execution of lease deed and conveyance deed. In April, in major relief for over 65,000 allottees, CHB had also delinked building violations from transfer of its properties. This was applicable for sale and purchase of freehold CHB properties. Wednesday's decision is applicable for allottees who want to get a lease deed or conveyance deed for properties allotted in their name.
