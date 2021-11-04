Chandigarh Housing Board to auction 159 properties

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will put another 159 commercial and residential properties on auction from November 10.

Of these, 113 are commercial and 27 are residential leasehold properties, and the remaining 19 are residential freehold units. The reserve prices will be the same as in the previous tender finalised on October 19.

The residential freehold properties are available in Sectors 38W, 49, 51 and 63. The most expensive are three-bedroom flats in Sector 63, with the reserve price of ₹86.24 lakh. At ₹23.44 lakh, the lowest reserve price is of economical weaker section (EWS) flats in Sector 63.

The online bidding will begin at 10am on November 10 and end at 10am on November 30, following which the e-bids will be opened the same morning.

In the last seven months, the CHB has sold 150 properties for ₹104.52 crore. A major chunk of these successful sales were 104 residential freehold properties, which generated a revenue of ₹81 crore.

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB, said, “The e-tender process is open for all citizens of India as well as NRIs/PIOs above 18 years of age. The persons already having any property (residential or commercial) can also participate.”

The built-up dwelling units will be allotted to the highest eligible bidder, quoting above the reserve price. The GST will not be applicable on the consideration/premium of the unit. However, in case of allotment on leasehold basis, GST will be applicable on lease money/ground rent payable annually.

“All willing participants may visit the CHB website (www.chbonline.in) to understand and download the detailed procedure,” said Garg.

In order to submit e-bids, every prospective bidder is required to get registered at etenders.chd.nic.in. A valid e-mail id, mobile number and digital signature are the basic requirements to participate in the process. Stickers have been pasted at each of the built-up unit for better identification, and site offices have been provided at different sectors to facilitate inspection by the prospective bidders.