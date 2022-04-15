Chandigarh: Immigration firm owner booked in two more cheating cases
Police have registered two more cases against the owner of an immigration firm in Sector 22 for duping people of ₹16.53 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.
The accused, Kuldeep Gill of Kharar, the owner of Quicknoxx Solutions Private Limited, was previously arrested on March 10 after being accused of cheating four customers of ₹26.06 lakh. He remains lodged in jail.
In the latest complaints, Rajat Jaswal, Ajay Singh and Parkash, all residents of Una in Himachal Pradesh, alleged that the firm took ₹13.1 lakh in all from them to help them get a work visa for Canada, but didn’t fulfil the deal. Similarly, Akash Walia of Karnal district in Haryana accused the firm of cheating him of ₹3.43 lakh in lieu of providing him a work visa for Australia.
On their complaints, two cases under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Sector 17 police station. Police said they had received at least 25 complaints against Gill from even places as far as Bihar and more cases were likely to be registered against him.
Delhiwale: Driving along till the end of time
His white hair is standing spindly on his head, ably covering the bald patch at the centre. It is 3 in the afternoon on a sultry day. The glare of the daylight hurts the eyes. The light turns green. A person of his age usually gives up work and stays at home, watching television, reading newspapers, and WhatsApp-ing with friends and relatives. Another traffic light. Hari Om isn't tempted. The traffic light turns green.
Zirakpur iron shed collapse: Kin of two deceased victims to get ₹2 lakh compensation
The Mohali administration has decided to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the two female workers who were killed in the iron shed collapse in Rampur Kalan village, Zirakpur, on March 29. Also, the deputy commissioner will direct the shed owner and contractor to pay compensation to the families in line with the victims' daily wages till they would have attained the retirement age of 60.
Audit flags PunCom’s failure to recover ₹21-crore debt
In its latest audit report, the principal accountant general of Punjab has once again found glaring financial irregularities at Punjab Communication Limited (PunCom), Phase 7. It has a history of adverse audit reports and observations since 2006-07. Its tardy recovery rate from debtors is the first issue flagged by the latest audit report. The audit also states that the management's inability to dispose of finished goods led to the loss of around ₹14 crore.
Punjab Engineering College to hold annual fest from April 16-18
Punjab Engineering College will organise its annual techno-cultural fest, PECFest 2021-22, from April 16 to 18 after a two-year gap. The event will be inaugurated by Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur. The theme for this year's PECFest is “A cosmic escapade”. Popular band The Yellow Diary will take the stage on April 17 and singer Javed Ali on April 18.
National Board of Accreditation approves UICET’s chemical engineering course
The National Board of Accreditation has accorded approval to the BE (chemical engineering) course being offered by Panjab University's Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology for a period of three years up to June 30, 2025 . The NBA team had visited the institute in Feb 2022 and the notification was issued recently. The Institute has also been bestowed with many grants.
