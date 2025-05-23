Chandigarh: Kataria flags off new PCR vehicles

In a move to strengthen policing in the city, Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria flagged off 26 new PCR (Police Control Room) vehicles from the Chandigarh Police headquarters in Sector 9 on Thursday. The new PCR vehicles are expected to enhance operational efficiency, reduce response time, and bolster the city’s overall policing infrastructure. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The new PCR vehicles are expected to enhance operational efficiency, reduce response time, and bolster the city’s overall policing infrastructure. Speaking on the occasion, the governor underscored the administration’s commitment to modernise the police force to ensure improved public safety.

Following the ceremony, Kataria conducted a crime review meeting with station house officers (SHOs) and sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs), assessing police station-wise performance and crime control strategies.

Emphasising the importance of accountability and proactive policing, the governor directed police officials to conduct regular crime review meetings at the level of police stations, intensify patrolling in crime-prone areas, and maintain strict surveillance on habitual offenders. He also proposed the introduction of a monthly ranking system for police stations based on performance indicators such as conviction rates and responsiveness.

“Police must work with diligence and commitment to increase conviction rates and ensure result-oriented policing,” the governor said, urging the force to adopt a more professional and community-focused approach.