Chandigarh | Kidnapping victim’s kin booked for manhandling cop

Published on Nov 09, 2022 02:57 AM IST

The cop was allegedly attacked with sandals by the victim’s father, mother and two sisters, all residents of Dhanas, when she had gone to record her statement at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

The kin of a minor kidnapping victim were booked for allegedly manhandling a cop who had gone to record her statement at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The kin of a minor kidnapping victim were booked for allegedly manhandling a cop who had gone to record her statement at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

The incident took place on November 5.

The cop said, “I had gone to take her statement as mandated by the court. Her family, however, wanted to take her back home which led to a scuffle.”

The cop was allegedly attacked with sandals by the victim’s father, mother and two sisters, all residents of Dhanas.

The cop sustained injuries on her head but said the injuries were minor and that she has been working after the incident.

The case against the minor’s kin has been registered under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 17 police station. No arrests were made till the filing of the report.

