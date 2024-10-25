Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh lad scores rank 83 in NDA (1) exam

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 25, 2024 09:56 AM IST

A total of 641 candidates have qualified for the exam, which was held by the Union Public Service Commission in April

City resident Siddharth Singh Bisht,17, scored All India Rank 83 in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (1) exam results, which were declared recently.

Chandigarh resident Siddharth Singh Bisht. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh resident Siddharth Singh Bisht. (HT Photo)

Bisht studied at Chitkara International School, Sector 25, till Class 5 and two years in Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35D, after that. He was enrolled at Rashtriya Indian Military College, Uttarakhand, in Class 8 and he is currently studying in their second session. The college has two terms and Bisht will finish Class 12 in November and plans to join the army in January next year.

Bisht’s father Bhagat Singh Bisht owns an eatery in Sector 40. His mother Sangeeta Bisht is a homemaker. Bhagat said there are no army relatives that he had for a role model but he was always focused on his goal. His elder sister Srishti Bisht is also an aspirant for the NDA and hopes to crack the exam in her next attempt.

A total of 641 candidates have qualified for the exam, which was held by the Union Public Service Commission in April 2024.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //