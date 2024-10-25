Chandigarh lad scores rank 83 in NDA (1) exam

City resident Siddharth Singh Bisht,17, scored All India Rank 83 in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (1) exam results, which were declared recently. Chandigarh resident Siddharth Singh Bisht. (HT Photo)

Bisht studied at Chitkara International School, Sector 25, till Class 5 and two years in Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35D, after that. He was enrolled at Rashtriya Indian Military College, Uttarakhand, in Class 8 and he is currently studying in their second session. The college has two terms and Bisht will finish Class 12 in November and plans to join the army in January next year.

Bisht’s father Bhagat Singh Bisht owns an eatery in Sector 40. His mother Sangeeta Bisht is a homemaker. Bhagat said there are no army relatives that he had for a role model but he was always focused on his goal. His elder sister Srishti Bisht is also an aspirant for the NDA and hopes to crack the exam in her next attempt.

A total of 641 candidates have qualified for the exam, which was held by the Union Public Service Commission in April 2024.