Chandigarh: Localised spells of rain likely as monsoon retreat inches closer

With major spells of rain now over, monsoon is likely to depart from Chandigarh this week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, localised spells of light rain can continue in the city till then.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said monsoon may exit this region in the next three to four days. “We will have to watch out for Easterly Winds, which are still active in the region. If they continue to blow, the withdrawal may get pushed back by a couple of more days. However, we expect it to leave by the normal date.”

Monsoon started retreating in other parts of the country from September 14, but the withdrawal line hasn’t moved since September 16. Currently, it’s passing through Bathinda in Punjab and Fatehabad in Haryana. The normal date for monsoon’s departure from Chandigarh is September 25. Last year, it was declared on October 2.

Meanwhile, as the sky remains clear and sunny, the day temperature will rise gradually. On Sunday though, the maximum temperature fell slightly from 34.1°C on Saturday to 34°C, 1 degree above normal. The minimum temperature increased slightly from 22.8°C on Saturday to 23.5°C on Sunday, still 1 degree below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 35°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 24°C.