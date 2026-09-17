Chandigarh man attacked with glass in bar fight gets 20 stitches

Police have registered a case after a fight broke out at the Ministry of Bar Exchange (MOBE) at Elante Mall on September 9. The victim Deepak Lamba, 42, of Ambala received 20 stitches on his face after being attacked with a glass. A case has been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

According to police, Lamba had come to MOBE with his family to celebrate a friend’s birthday. The accused Parminder alias Ekam Bains of Dhanaula, Barnala was also present at the party. Lamba alleged that Parminder started harassing women, following which he asked him to stop. However, Parminder got offended and abused Lamba, and allegedly attacked him with a glass while his friends held him down. Lamba sustained injuries on his mouth and nose. He was taken to a hospital in Zirakpur where he received 20 stitches.

Lamba alleged that Parminder further threatened him not to approach the police. Lamba alleged that Parminder has links with gangs and would get his family killed if they filed a police complaint against him.

Lamba approached the police on Tuesday and a case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Parminder. The accused is yet to be arrested.