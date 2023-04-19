Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 22-yr-old man convicted of minor’s rape

Chandigarh: 22-yr-old man convicted of minor’s rape

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 19, 2023 04:27 AM IST

The case dates back to September 19, 2020, when the victim’s father approached the police to file a missing person’s complaint.The complainant told the police that his youngest child, a Class-9 student, had left home for school but not returned home. The girl was later rescued from Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh by the child helpline

A 22-year-old Chandigarh resident was held guilty of raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced by a fast-track POCSO court on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old Chandigarh resident was held guilty of raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced by a fast-track POCSO court on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)
A 22-year-old Chandigarh resident was held guilty of raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced by a fast-track POCSO court on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

The convict has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of one of the colonies in Chandigarh.

The case dates back to September 19, 2020, when the victim’s father approached the police to file a missing person’s complaint.The complainant told the police that his youngest child, a Class-9 student, had left home for school but not returned home. The girl was later rescued from Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh by the child helpline.

Her medical examination later revealed she was pregnant. In the meanwhile, the accused also landed in the police net. The case was registered under Sections 363/366 (kidnapping), 376 (2)(n) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of POCSO Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accused police uttar pradesh kidnapping father guilty school police net resident 2020 chandigarh victim pregnant rape gorakhpur child helpline rakesh kumar + 15 more
accused police uttar pradesh kidnapping father guilty school police net resident 2020 chandigarh victim pregnant rape gorakhpur child helpline rakesh kumar + 14 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out