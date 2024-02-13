 Chandigarh man gets 10-year RI, ₹1 lakh fine in NDPS case - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh man gets 10-year RI, 1 lakh fine in NDPS case

Chandigarh man gets 10-year RI, 1 lakh fine in NDPS case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 13, 2024 09:32 AM IST

The Chandigarh district court awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a Chandigarh resident in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. It also imposed a ₹1 lakh fine on him.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Hargunjit Kaur had held him guilty on February 5 and the quantum of sentence was pronounced on Monday (Representational Image/HT File)
The accused, Mohan Lal, a Chandigarh resident, was arrested with 6.5 kgs charas near Rajshree Hotel in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, on February 4, 2021.

While the defence counsel contended that Mohan Lal had been falsely implicated in the case as it was improbable that a usual patrolling party of the police would be carrying electrical scales or seals with them, public prosecutor Sunil Dutt argued that the police recovered commercial quantity of the contraband from the accused and thus should be awarded a punishment that serves as a deterrent for others.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Hargunjit Kaur had held him guilty on February 5 and the quantum of sentence was pronounced on Monday.

