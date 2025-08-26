Chandigarh: Man gets 3-yr jail for sexually harassing two minor sisters

A special court sentenced a man to three years in prison for the sexual harassment of two minor sisters, aged 8 and 9. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the convicted man, identified as Rohit. The court’s decision was supported by compelling evidence, including CCTV footage and medical reports. (HT File)

The victims had reported to their parents that the accused sexually harassed them on separate occasions and touched them inappropriately while they were playing in a park. The court noted that the accused also put a burning cigarette on the right shoulder of one of the victims, scaring her.

In its verdict, the court emphasised the need for severe punishment in such cases, “...so that the voice of justice is heard in the society and the criminals are taught a lesson.” The case was registered in 2023 at the Sector-31 police station. The two minor girls testified against Rohit in court.

The court’s decision was supported by compelling evidence, including CCTV footage and medical reports. “A clear perusal of the CCTV footage contained in the USB drive reveals that the accused is standing near the kiryana shop and he had also stopped the victim by standing in the corner of the street,” the court stated. The court further highlighted how the victim’s testimony about the burning cigarette was corroborated by a medical report showing a “pinpoint burn mark” on her right shoulder.

The court also took note of the consistent testimonies of the victims and their father. The father testified that his daughters had informed him of the incident in the morning of September 28, 2023, and he immediately reported the matter to the police. The court found their versions to be consistent before both the police and the court, with nothing favourable to the accused emerging during cross-examination.