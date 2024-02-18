Chandigarh: Man involved in 36 cases of snatching, thefts lands in police net

P The accused in the custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT)

Police on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man said to behind at least 36 cases of snatching and thefts.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The accused, identified as Gaurav alias Chinu of Dadumajra, is already facing multiple cases of burglary, house thefts, snatching and vehicle theft, and was arrested in the past as well.

A case was registered onthe complaint of ASI Yashpal Singh, wherein he reported that on February 16, a man on bike tried to flee away from the police barrier laid near Sector-16/23 roundabout.

The ASI nabbed the man along with the bike.

Upon interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had stolen the motorcycle from Fish Market, Daddumajra Colony, and was using it by affixing a fake registration number plate on it. Investigations revealed that the accused was booked in various cases registered across Chandigarh since 2011.

A fresh case under Sections 471, 473 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Four booked for snatching cash in Panchkula

Panchkula Four people snatched ₹10,800 in cash from a courier company employee in Sector 20 here.

In his complaint, Chhatrapal, a resident of Kundi village in Panchkula, told the police that he works with a courier company in Zirakpur. He said on Friday, while he was going to Zirakpur from his house, around 5.20 pm, upon reaching the cremation ground in Sector 20, two people on motorcycle came from behind and stopped him. Two pedestrians also joined them and manhandled him, before snatching ₹10,800 from him and fleeing.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 20 police station.