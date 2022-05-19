Chandigarh marks International Museum Day with tours for school students
UT administration’s department of tourism on Wednesday organised a museum tour for students of various schools as part of the International Museums Day celebration.
Students toured the Le Corbusier Centre, the Pierre Jeanneret Museum and the Chandigarh Architecture Museum. Special guided tours were organised to spread awareness about museums among students, who were also provided refreshments and gifts.
The UT administration has also decided to open all the museums till 6 pm, for three days - May 18 to May 20 - to promote tourism. Tourists visiting the museums were welcomed with flowers.
Speaking on the occasion, tourism secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav said, “A visit to a museum is a search for beauty, truth and knowledge. We are going to take various initiatives to develop some activities in these museums and to make it more interesting for students, residents and tourists, both national as well as International.”
“We will also take initiatives to preserve the Modern Heritage of the City and to develop activities to encourage people to visit Museums of the City Beautiful,” he added.
