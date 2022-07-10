Chandigarh mayor, MC chief take stock of amenities at Manimajra
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Saturday visited Manimajra to take stock of basic amenities and ongoing development works.
During the visit, the commissioner asked the officials for proper planning of slip road near Sheetla Mata Mandir and culvert near Housing Board light point.
Officials were also asked to recarpet the road from Housing Board light point to Fauji Dhaba.
She asked them to check the flow of water around the nullah during rainy season and complete surfacing of small bridge with concrete, besides refilling around the nullah with bio-soil.
The commissioner asked the engineers to conduct digital survey of the vacant land near Chandigarh and Haryana boundary, and submit it for further planning.
The open-air gyms should be installed in all parks of Shivalik Enclave with paver-block platforms, besides high mast lights at all parks, she directed.
Slight dip in Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases
The tricity recorded a slight dip in its daily Covid-19 cases, with 121 people testing positive on Saturday, compared to 141 the day before. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 49 cases, followed by Mohali with 37 and Panchkula with 35. Currently, there are 381 infected patients in Chandigarh, 271 in Mohali and 175 in Panchkula.
Congress’ Mohali expulsions: Somal, Bedi claim support of councillors
A day after Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi were expelled from the Congress for six years over anti-party activities, the leaders lashed out at the party high command and claimed they still had the councillors' support.
20 days on, Mohali man to be cremated on Punjab and Haryana HC orders
Twenty days after a Mohali man died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, the cremation will now take place on July 10 after the Punjab and Haryana high court's intervention. The high court bench of justice Rajbir Singh Sehrawat acted on the plea of Sekhon daughter, Seerat Kaur Sekhon, who had approached the court demanding that she be handed over the mortal remains and allowed to perform last rites.
Moose Wala murder: Former SAD minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon’s nephew lands in police net
Former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon's nephew, Sandeep Singh alias Sona, 52, was arrested in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala on Saturday. Sandeep, who is a panchayat secretary of Hargobindpur, Gurdaspur was produced in the court on Saturday and sent to three-day police custody. An Amritsar resident, Satbir Singh, who had allegedly supplied weapons to the shooters involved in Moose Wala's killing had told police that Sandeep had given him a pistol for his “personal safety” after Moose Wala's murder and was arranging a fake passport to help him flee abroad.
22-year-old Mulund man kills mother, attempts suicide
A 22-year-old man from Mulund allegedly killed his mother on Saturday evening and later tried to end his own life. According to the police, Mahesh Kumar Panchal, 50, a resident of Vardhaman Nagar on Dr Rajendra Prasad Road in Mulund West, had been trying to reach his family since afternoon. Neither his wife, Chhaya, 46, nor his son Jaydeep was answering their mobile phone. A resident of the building, Nirmala Pasad, raised an alarm.
