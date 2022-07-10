Chandigarh mayor, MC chief take stock of amenities at Manimajra

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Saturday visited Manimajra to take stock of basic amenities and ongoing development works.

During the visit, the commissioner asked the officials for proper planning of slip road near Sheetla Mata Mandir and culvert near Housing Board light point.

Officials were also asked to recarpet the road from Housing Board light point to Fauji Dhaba.

She asked them to check the flow of water around the nullah during rainy season and complete surfacing of small bridge with concrete, besides refilling around the nullah with bio-soil.

The commissioner asked the engineers to conduct digital survey of the vacant land near Chandigarh and Haryana boundary, and submit it for further planning.

The open-air gyms should be installed in all parks of Shivalik Enclave with paver-block platforms, besides high mast lights at all parks, she directed.