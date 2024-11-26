Menu Explore
Chandigarh mayor seeks notice against LoP for ‘misconduct’ during House meeting

ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
Nov 26, 2024 09:28 AM IST

The leader of Opposition Kanwarjeet Singh Rana reportedly removed MC secretary Gurinder Sodhi’s microphone and agenda copy to restrict him from moving on to the next agenda

The ongoing tension within the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) took a new turn on Monday when on mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor recommended issuing a show cause notice to the leader of Opposition Kanwarjeet Singh Rana for his misconduct during the recent meeting.

The incident occurred during the MC’s general House meeting on November 23, which was suspended by the mayor following heated arguments by BJP councillors. (HT File)
The incident occurred during the MC’s general House meeting on November 23, which was suspended by the mayor following heated arguments by BJP councillors. (HT File)

The incident occurred during the MC’s General House meeting on November 23, which was suspended by the mayor following heated arguments by BJP councillors over the Town Vending Committee’s proposal to convert the licences of 385 non-essential service providers vendors into essential service providers.

Although this proposal was rejected in October, BJP councillors demanded voting to approve it on Saturday.

Amid the melee, leader of Opposition Kanwarjeet Singh Rana reportedly removed MC secretary Gurinder Sodhi’s microphone and agenda copy to restrict him from moving on to the next agenda.

The situation escalated when the BJP councillors questioned the mayor’s authority to withdraw the proposal to increase electricity cess. With tempers flaring, the mayor suspended the meeting and major policy matters could not be discussed or approved.

The mayor also wrote to UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and recommended immediate cancellation of Satinder Singh Sidhu’s nomination for supporting Rana. Sidhu is one of the nine nominated councillor of MC.

Meanwhile, Rana defended his actions and said it was their right to demand a vote on any agenda.

The MC commissioner said that they are reviewing the situation and will take action in accordance with the rules.

