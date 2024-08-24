Chandigarh mayor unveils second ‘Prarambh’ store at MC office

With a view to offer residents sustainable products at affordable prices and to encourage their adoption, the Chandigarh municipal corporation on Friday inaugurated its second “Prarambh” store at its office in Sector 17. The Prarambh stores also offer customised gifts and mementos, including paintings, hoops, resin flower preservation items, photo frames and crochet toys. (HT Photo)

The first store, at Shop No. 2, Sector 17, near the Smart City Office, was launched in August 2023. Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor inaugurated the second store in the presence of deputy mayor Rajinder Sharma, councillors and senior MC officers.

At both stores, residents can explore a diverse array of socially and environmentally responsible products, including incense sticks and cones made from floral waste, handmade candles, wall paintings and Janmashtami hampers. The stores also offer customised gifts and mementos, including paintings, hoops, resin flower preservation items, photo frames and crochet toys.