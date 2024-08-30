Chandigarh mayor writes to MC chief for action-taken report on issues taken up in House meeting

City mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor has sought an action-taken report from acting municipal corporation commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on the issues raised during the General House meeting on August 27. The General House meeting of the Chandigarh municipal corporation was held on August 27. (HT Photo)

The report will be tabled at the next House meeting.

In a note, the mayor stated that AAP councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi and deputy mayor Rajinder Sharma mentioned in the House that they were prevented from hoisting the national flag during Independence Day celebrations at the community centres of Sector 47 and 49, respectively.

According to the councillors, the sub-divisional officers (SDEs) had told them that they could not hoist the flag without the permission of the deputy commissioner. Thus, disciplinary action should be initiated against the officers concerned, he wrote.

The mayor also stated that the firemen posted in various branches of MC should be immediately transferred to fire stations in Chandigarh. Also, as per the instructions of the UT adviser and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), employees working in sensitive posts for more than three years should be transferred. However, some of these employees have been working in the same post for five to 20 years.

Regarding the recent promotion of four executive engineers (EEs) and three sub-divisional engineers (SDEs), the mayor said councillors had raised concerns that the officers did not complete the requisite eight years of experience as SDEs for promotion to the post of EE and even JEs did not meet the experience requirement for promotion to the post of SDO.

Therefore, the service rules, Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) minutes, approval and their orders should be presented at the next meeting.

On the issue of encroachments in various markets, the mayor stated that the licences of street vendors should be checked for authenticity and to determine the number of illegal vendors in various markets. The enforcement wing should also ensure that licensed vendors sell their goods only at their allotted sites.

The mayor mentioned that a letter will be written to the Chandigarh administration to enquire under which section of the Municipal Corporation Act, the resolution for providing free water and free parking to city residents was rejected. He further said that the matter to deposit funds for shifting sewer and water supply lines in Sector 56, Dhanas and other rehabilitation colonies should be taken up with the Chandigarh Housing Board.