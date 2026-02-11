Chandigarh MC to table paid parking plan for 213 slots in city

The municipal corporation is all set to convert free parking spaces in various sectors of the city into paid parking spaces. A supplementary agenda will be tabled in this regard before the General House meeting of the MC on Wednesday. The MC has identified 213 new spaces across the city. (HT Photo)

Converting these spaces into paid parking lots will rake in huge revenue for the civic body.

In the first phase, 20 to 25 spaces will be operated on a trial basis, and upon success, these spaces will be converted into paid parking spaces permanently.

The corporation is also taking major steps to improve the condition of the crematorium in Sector 25. An estimated budget of ₹440.7 lakh has been presented for the special repair and maintenance.

Another major addition to the parking system is being introduced during the meeting, in the form of an “annual parking pass”. Following the overwhelming response to the corporation’s recently launched “MCOnePass,” a 10 percent discount is proposed. This will create an annual pass for ₹5,400 for car owners and ₹2,700 for two-wheelers, eliminating the need to repeatedly renew monthly passes, states the agenda.

The corporation is also preparing to take a strict stance regarding the operation of tourist buses.

Following the directives of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, there are plans to create dedicated parking spaces for tourist buses in Hallo Majra, Manimajra and Sarangpur. The MC has proposed that the monthly pass fee for these buses will be ₹3,000, and the daily entry fee will be ₹280. Tourist buses found parking illegally will be fined heavily, ₹5,000 for the first time, ₹10,000 for the second time, and ₹15,000 for the third time. For a fourth violation, a recommendation will be made to the state transport authority (STA) to cancel the bus permit.