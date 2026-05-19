Chandigarh: Mercury hits season’s high at 42°C, heatwave alert till May 24

Residents experienced the sun fury on Monday as the maximum temperature touched 42°C, the highest it has gone so far this season. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 42°C and 43°C. (HT Photo)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said mercury will continue its upward trend in the coming days and issued a yellow alert for heatwave till May 24.

Monday’s reading surpassed the highest temperature recorded in May last year, when the mercury touched 41.7°C on May 16. Chandigarh had witnessed a much higher peak of 46°C in 2024 (see box).

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said an anticyclonic movement has formed over the region which has led to the sudden temperature rise. According to Paul, warm and dry North Westerly winds are blowing over the region and it is likely to continue for the next 10 days and cause the temperature to increase further in the coming days.

Despite the sharp rise, the MeT did not declare a heatwave on the day as the criteria was not met. As per IMD norms, a heatwave is declared in the region only when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and remains 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal. Monday’s temperature was 3.1 degrees above normal.

The city’s minimum temperature also increased from 22.9°C on Sunday to 24.6°C on Monday, though it remained 0.5 degrees below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 42°C and 43°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to stay between 25°C and 26°C.