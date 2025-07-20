Chandigarh: Minerva Academy clinch Gothia Cup, first Indian team to mark victory twice

Defending champions Minerva Academy FC showed their supremacy as they beat a South American team on European soil to clinch Gothia Cup 2025. The Gothia Cup is also known as the Youth World Cup. Minerva became the first Indian team to win the World Youth Cup trophy twice. Minerva boys scored more than 50 goals in the entire tournament. (HT Photo)

In the final, Minerva faced Argentina’s club Escuela de Football 18 Tucumán. This team had remained undefeated in the tournament so far. South American teams are known for fast, aggressive and technical football, but Minerva gave its best performance in the final. Four goals were scored in the first half itself. Rhythm, Yohenba, Raj and Denamoni scored goals. The match was won by Minerva 4-0. Argentina’s team could not score even a single goal.

Minerva continued the winning run in the Gothia Cup-2025 and captured the title. On the soil of Sweden, among the great clubs from all over the world, Indian youth have created history with their game, passion and confidence.

Minerva had a great start in the tournament. In the group stage, the team won three matches one after the other. Scored a flurry of goals and the defense was also strong. The real test came in the semi-finals and finals, where the team proved that they are not just aggressive, but players who win in every situation.

In the semi-finals, Minerva faced Sweden’s strong team Syrianska IF. Syrianska fought with fast play and physical strength. Minerva players kept patience and maintained control over the ball. They waited for the opportunity and then attacked. Rhythm scored the first goal for the team. Chetan T scored the second goal. Even after taking a 2-0 lead, Minerva Academy had to remain completely alert. Syrianska maintained pressure till the last minute, but Minerva ensured victory with discipline and patience.

Minerva boys scored more than 50 goals in the entire tournament. Conceded only 2 goals. Kept a clean sheet in most of the knockout matches.