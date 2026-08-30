Chandigarh: MP seeks details of electors deleted during SIR

With only about 45% of the registered voters in city being retained in the electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari flagged concerns over the large-scale deletions and sought detailed, elector-wise information from the election authorities. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the city had 6,59,805 registered electors. (HT File)

In a letter dated August 26, 2026, addressed to chief electoral officer Prerna Puri, the MP sought information regarding voters whose names have been removed from the rolls as part of SIR.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the city had 6,59,805 registered electors. Around 3,02,000 electors (45%) have been retained in the rolls without scrutiny while notices have been issued to 1,38,070 electors in connection with the revision process, as discussed in the latest SIR-2026 review meeting held on August 14 at the deputy commissioner’s office.

Highlighting the large number of voters impacted, the letter seeks comprehensive details for each elector whose name has been deleted. The requested information includes the voter’s name, ward and booth number, and the specific reason for deletion. The request also covers deletions carried out during the pre-SIR phase as well as those undertaken in the ongoing exercise.

Further, a separate list has been sought of all electors who have been issued notices. For each such case, the information requested includes the elector’s name, ward and booth details, date and reason for issuance of the notice, and the current status—whether a response has been received and what action has followed. Officials are yet to publicly respond to the request for detailed data.