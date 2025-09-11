Chandigarh: MP Thakur to come to PU as first ABVP president takes oath

Panjab University (PU) is set to hold the oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) officials on Thursday. The university will also hold the oath-taking ceremony for the executive department representatives (DRs) at the Department of Zoology on the same day. Gauravveer Sohal (left), the first ABVP president of the PU student council, interacting with students of psychology department on World Suicide Prevention Day. (HT Photo)

While the official ceremony will be administered by the dean students welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan, who is also the chairperson of the PUCSC, a separate event will also be organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the evening at the Law Auditorium to mark Gauravveer Sohal’s assumption of office as the council’s president.

The member of Parliament from Hamirpur and former Union minister Anurag Thakur will be the chief guest in the evening event. ABVP’s national general secretary Virendra Solanki will also be present.

Speaking about this, ABVP PU president Parvinder Negi said that Thakur is seen as a youth icon and enjoys a good following from the students of the university which is why he has been invited. “We have invited PU authorities to attend this event as well. After the morning event, we have invited Thakur to come for the official joining ceremony as Sohal takes charge in the PUCSC president office,” he added.

DSW Chauhan said that the oath will be administered by him in the morning event, while ABVP can hold their own event later. He will also accompany Sohal as he takes charge in the PUCSC president office.

This is the first time in 48 years that in the PUCSC elections, ABVP has come to power at the president post. The members have been celebrating ever since, and a thanksgiving rally was also organised earlier this week and sweets were distributed throughout the campus.

Politicians missing at first oath taking ceremonies for other parties

While ABVP is going all out after getting elected for the coveted position, other parties recall going for simpler events for their first oath taking ceremony. In the 2012-2013 session, National Students Union of India (NSUI) won the PUCSC president post for the first time.

Former Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon was the NSUI head of PU at that time, and he recalls that they had stressed upon keeping a separation between the student party and the parent party. “We had joined NSUI after Rahul Gandhi had come to PU. Even after winning the election, we didn’t go to Delhi or ask them to come here for the oath taking ceremony. Gandhi had a programme at Chandigarh Club around six months after the win and we had met him there later,” Dhillon recalled.

Even Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), formerly Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) student wing, had won the president seat in their debut in the 2022-23 session. ASAP state spokesperson Vatanveer Singh Gill said that they had not organised any special function, and this evening function being organised by PU showed their involvement in Sohal’s victory.

However, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal had come to PU for the oath taking ceremony in the years that Students Organisation of India (SOI) had won. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer of AAP had also come to PU on the day of CYSS’ victory but not when president Ayush Khatkar took oath.