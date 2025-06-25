Chandigarh: Newlywed woman dies by suicide, husband, in-laws booked for dowry harassment

A 24-year-old newly-wed woman ended her life at her residence in Sector 10 following which her husband and four in-laws were booked for dowry harassment. On June 21, she reportedly sent a distress message to her family and then sent her suicide note on WhatsApp. (STOCK IMAGE)

The woman was a native of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh (UP), and had moved to Chandigarh after her marriage. Her husband, also a UP native, works with a private company and his family resides in the servant quarters of a bungalow in Sector 10.

The victim’s father told police that her in-laws had been harassing her continuously for dowry. “She often called and told us that her husband, along with his parents and sisters, would quarrel with her and taunt her over dowry. They constantly asked what we had given in the marriage,” the father stated.

On June 21, she reportedly sent a distress message to her family. “She called me in the morning, pleading to take her back home. Later around 11.30 am, she sent a suicide note over WhatsApp to my elder daughter, stating that her in-laws are responsible for her death,” said the father.

Based on the father’s complaint, a case under Section 80 (dowry death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, has been registered against the husband and four in-laws.