 Chandigarh: One more arrested in Salman Khan firing case - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: One more arrested in Salman Khan firing case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 01, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Earlier, on May 25, the local police had arrested Lawrence Bishnoi’s associates — Karan Kapoor, 40, a resident of Mohali; Javed Jhinjha, 27, from Fazilka and Ravinder Singh, 40, from Dadumajra, following a tip-off.

The crime branch of Chandigarh police on Friday arrested one more accused, identified as Jagtar Singh (51), on suspicion of his role in the Salman Khan firing case and for extorting money in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, officials said.

Chandigarh: One more arrested in Salman Khan firing case
Chandigarh: One more arrested in Salman Khan firing case

He is the fourth person to be arrested by the police. Earlier, on May 25, the local police had arrested Lawrence Bishnoi’s associates — Karan Kapoor, 40, a resident of Mohali; Javed Jhinjha, 27, from Fazilka and Ravinder Singh, 40, from Dadumajra, following a tip-off.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The police said that Jagtar was arrested from Sector 44 based on the disclosure statement of Javed. “Further, 12.31 lakh in cash was recovered from his house, out of which 5.55 lakh belongs to Javed Jhinjha. On the disclosure of Jagtar Singh, one country-made pistol, laptop and diary containing records of his financial transactions was also recovered. The accused Jagtar alias Tony is a prime associate involved in circulating extorted money,” police added.

The accused was produced in court on Friday and sent to one-day police custody. Police said Jagtar is a close associate of Jhinjha, and his role in the matter will be probed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: One more arrested in Salman Khan firing case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On