The crime branch of Chandigarh police on Friday arrested one more accused, identified as Jagtar Singh (51), on suspicion of his role in the Salman Khan firing case and for extorting money in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, officials said. Chandigarh: One more arrested in Salman Khan firing case

He is the fourth person to be arrested by the police. Earlier, on May 25, the local police had arrested Lawrence Bishnoi’s associates — Karan Kapoor, 40, a resident of Mohali; Javed Jhinjha, 27, from Fazilka and Ravinder Singh, 40, from Dadumajra, following a tip-off.

The police said that Jagtar was arrested from Sector 44 based on the disclosure statement of Javed. “Further, ₹12.31 lakh in cash was recovered from his house, out of which ₹5.55 lakh belongs to Javed Jhinjha. On the disclosure of Jagtar Singh, one country-made pistol, laptop and diary containing records of his financial transactions was also recovered. The accused Jagtar alias Tony is a prime associate involved in circulating extorted money,” police added.

The accused was produced in court on Friday and sent to one-day police custody. Police said Jagtar is a close associate of Jhinjha, and his role in the matter will be probed.