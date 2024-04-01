 Chandigarh: Over 5k run for fitness, healthy lifestyle - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Over 5k run for fitness, healthy lifestyle

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 01, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest and flagged off the 5 km run; there was a half marathon of 21.09 km, 10 km timed run and 5 km fun run to promote fitness and healthy way of life

Akshay Kumar clinched the top position in 5th edition of Daily World Marathon on Sunday. The circuit started from Capitol Complex. The marathon and half marathon routes went up to IT Park.

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit honouring the winners. (HT Photo)
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit honouring the winners. (HT Photo)

Akshay clocked 2.22.33 second to win the men’s 42.19 km run. Marathon runner of Kenya, Daniel Cheruiyot (2.28.38 sec) finished second, while Ajay Kumar (2.29.44 sec) won bronze.

Bhagirathi clocked 3.06.23 sec to grab the top position in women’s category. Brigid Jerono Kimitwai of Kenya (3.09.26 sec) finished second and Svati Pal got third position with a timing of 03.24.27 second.

Over 5,000 running enthusiasts from across India and the world celebrated the marathon.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest and flagged off the 5 km run.

There was a half marathon of 21.09 km, 10 km timed run and 5 km fun run to promote fitness and healthy way of life.

Daily World Newspaper in association with UT Administration and municipal corporation organised the marathon. The run carried a total cash prize of 10 lakh.

Additional secretary to governor, K Siva Prasad, flagged off the full marathon, whereas Chandigarh inspector general (IG) Raj Kumar Singh flanked by senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur flagged off the 21 km run. Punjab director general of police (Training and Welfare) Ishwar Singh along with Punjab IG headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill flagged off the 10 km run.

Asian marathon champion and India’s elite marathon runner coordinator Sunita Godara was the race director, while marathon runner Gaurav Karjee was the race coordinator at 5th edition of the Daily World Marathon.

Besides Shri Vijai Vardhan, Chairman, Haryana State Information Commission, Anirudh Tewari, Director General, MAGSIPA, Tejvir Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries & Commerce), Punjab, Shri Ajoy Kumar Sinha, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), Punjab, Vishwajit Khanna, Chairman, Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission, A Venu Prasad, Member NRI Commission, DGPs Prabodh Kumar and Satish K. Asthana, Hindustan Times Executive Editor Shri Ramesh Vinayak, ADGP Amit Prasad, Education Secretary K K Yadav and several other serving and retired IAS and IPS officers from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh attended the event.

Chandigarh: Over 5k run for fitness, healthy lifestyle
