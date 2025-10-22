Chandigarh: Panjab University employee stabs mother to death at Sector 40 residence

On a day meant for light and celebration, darkness descended upon a home in Sector 40-D, Chandigarh, when a Panjab University (PU) employee brutally murdered his 65-year-old mother by stabbing her 16 times with a kitchen knife on Monday morning.

The victim, Sushila, died on the spot.

The accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh Negi alias Ravi, 40, who works in PU’s examination branch. He had fled the scene after the crime but was arrested from Sonepat a few hours later.

A neighbour, Akash Bains, who is the complainant in the case, said that around 7 am on Diwali, while he was having tea, he heard loud cries from Ravinder’s house. He, along with some neighbours, rushed to the house and found the main door bolted from inside. Hearing Sushila’s screams, they entered the house through the terrace only to find her in a pool of blood inside. Moments later, they saw Ravinder stepping out of the house, with his clothes drenched in blood.

Akash immediately informed the police through the 112 helpline. On reaching the spot, police found Sushila lying on the floor with deep wounds on her neck, head, shoulders, and back. She was declared dead on the spot.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sushila, originally from Barso Bhatoli in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, had been living alone with her younger son, Ravinder, for the past several months. Her husband, Late Rajinder Singh Negi, had passed away years ago. Her elder son resides separately in Sector 41 and works in a private firm.

Ravinder’s wife and daughter had left him about six months ago due to his erratic and violent behaviour. Police said the accused was mentally unstable, suffered fits, and had even been admitted to mental health facilities on earlier occasions. His mother, worried about his deteriorating condition, would often take him to priests and faith healers for help with his state of mind.

On Diwali morning, a heated argument broke out between Ravinder and his mother, following which he allegedly attacked her in a fit of rage with a kitchen knife. The knife was recovered from the spot.

The accused was arrested the same day and produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody at Model Jail, Burail. Police said his mental condition will also be evaluated as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 39 police station.