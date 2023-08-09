1-cr extortion case: Slain gangster’s brother, UT cop booked

Two days after the Chandigarh Police booked a sub-inspector (SI) along with three others for kidnapping a Bathinda-based businessman and extorting ₹1.01 crore from him, police on Tuesday booked two more persons, the brother of slain gangster Sonu Shah and a UT constable who is deployed as former’s personal security officer (PSO). The police on Tuesday booked two more persons, the brother of slain gangster Sonu Shah and a UT constable who is deployed as former’s personal security officer (PSO). (Representational image)

Moreover, police have arrested Barjinder Singh Gill alias Ankit, 35, who allegedly called the accused cops to reach the crime scene.

Gill, according to the police, deals in shares. A local court on Tuesday sent Gill to two days police remand.

Police have now nominated Parveen Shah and his PSO, constable Shiv Kumar in the case.

Parveen was earlier booked in two criminal cases, including an assault case, in which he was declared a proclaimed offender but was arrested later.

Police on Monday arrested constable Varinder, deployed at a beatbox in Sector 41. He is accused of accompanying SI Naveen Phogat, along with constable Kumar, when he allegedly extorted ₹1.01 crore from the victim, Sanjay Goyal, who deals in wholesale of split chickpeas (chana dal) in Bathinda, in Sector 40 on August 4.

Sonu, a property dealer and a history sheeter, was killed by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in 2019.

Parveen, a witness in the Sonu Shah murder case, was given a PSO following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

On Sunday, the SI, along with other accused, including Sarvesh of Bathinda, who is into the business of currency exchange, Barjinder Gill and Jitender, both of Phase 11, Mohali, were booked in the case. Jitender runs an immigration consultancy in Aerocity, Mohali.

The police investigation has revealed that Parveen, a financer, got inputs about the business of the complainant from his sources following which he discussed the same with his PSO, Shiv, who further informed about the same to his former cyber cell accomplice Phogat.

Phogat asked the alleged conspirators to bring the complainant to the area under his jurisdiction so that they could extort money from him.

One of the conspirators knew Sarvesh, a friend of Goyal, and thus contacted him.

Goyal received a call from Sarvesh, stating that his acquaintance was looking to exchange currency.

Jitender who was driving Parveen’s Mercedes met the complainant in Aerocity, Mohali, from where Goyal followed his Mercedes to Sector 40, Chandigarh.

Gill, also a close aide of Parveen, accompanied Jitender in the car. “Ankit, after seeing cash with Goyal, called the accused cops who conducted a fake raid,” an investigator stated.

After taking the complainant to Sector 41 beat box, the SI then left with the ₹1.01 crore in a Renault Duster which also belonged to Parveen, while the others followed him to a secluded area near Ziri Mandi in Sector 39.

According to the sources, Parveen also reached there.

The complainant directly went to Bathinda, but he contacted a senior police officer in Mohali the next day, who informed other senior officials about the incident following which the SSP, Chandigarh, was apprised about the matter.

According to the sources, all the vehicles of Parveen, including Mercedes, Duster and an Audi car, are missing.

