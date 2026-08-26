Chandigarh police crack down on illegal liquor trade, gambling; 8 held

The district crime cell of the Chandigarh police arrested eight people, including a proclaimed offender, in three separate cases. Officers recovered 350 quarters of country-made liquor and ₹66,680 in gambling cash. The arrests were made under the supervision of SSP Kanwardeep Kaur. (HT Photo for representation)

In the first case, police arrested 30-year-old Mukesh Jaiswal from a slip road near Shastri Nagar and Railway Light Point on Monday evening. Police said 350 quarters of country-made liquor, each containing 180ml and bearing the Jannat mark, were recovered from his possession. A case under the Excise Act was registered at IT Park police station.

In the second case, six people were arrested near Sheetla Mata Mandir, Manimajra, for alleged gambling. The arrested accused have been identified as Parmjit Singh, 45, Daya Chand, 40, Vijay, 33, Mehash Kumar, 45, Dhanu, 26, and Shiva Gayakwar, 35. A total of ₹66,680 was recovered from them. A case under the Gambling Act was registered at IT Park police station and further investigation is under way.

In the third case, the crime cell arrested 59-year-old Sudeep Singh Sabharwal from near the Gaushala slip road in Sector 45. Police said he had been declared a proclaimed offender by a Chandigarh court on December 7, 2015, in a 2011 case registered under Sections 452, 323, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 34 police station. Police also said a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him in another case registered in 2022 under Sections 354 and 506 of the IPC.

The arrests were made under the supervision of SSP Kanwardeep Kaur. The team, headed by DCC in-charge inspector Jasbir, made the arrests during crime-prevention operations. Further investigation in all three cases is in progress.