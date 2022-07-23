Chandigarh Police inspector in soup for contempt of court

Trouble is brewing for an inspector of the Chandigarh Police, as a judicial magistrate has complained against him to the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) for contempt of court.

The inspector, Amanjot Singh, is posted with the operation cell in Sector 26.

In his complaint, judicial magistrate Bharat said inspector Amanjot Singh, despite being a public servant, knowingly disobeyed the directions of law and used intemperate language in court. The inspector also did not appear before the court in proper uniform, which was against the rules and directions of law.

“This court is of the view that it is expedient in the interest of justice that an inquiry should be made. Therefore, this complaint by the court as contemplated by Section 195 (1) of CrPC, as given in Section 340 of CrPC and sub-Section (1) and (2) is being filed and it is requested that cognizance against the above accused be taken as per provision of Section 340 CrPC,” read the complaint by judicial magistrate Bharat to the CJM.

Section 340 of CrPC is invoked in case of an offence against the court.

The complaint concerns an incident on April 14, when a team of the operation cell had produced an extortion and Arms Act case accused before the duty magistrate after four days of police remand. The accused, Gagangdeep, was booked at the Sector-26 police station on March 16, 2022.

An application for sending him in judicial custody was moved by ASI Surjit Singh of the operation cell that was signed by inspector Amanjot Singh.

Taking up the application, the court had asked the inspector to appear in person. He turned up soon after, but in a civil dress.

The complaint said when checked by court about not wearing uniform, the inspector raised his voice in an agitative manner and used intemperate language not befitting of a public servant.

Questioning the authority of the court, he had stated in unacceptable words that even the court and the public prosecutor were not in uniform.

The magistrate further said the inspector obstructed him from discharging the judicial function by using intemperate language and gestures towards the court, and caused intentional insult or interruption to the magistrate while sitting in a judicial proceedings.

The court said when the inspector was asked to produce the police zimnis (diaries) from April 10 to 13 as per mandate, he disobeyed the order and in a disrespectful manner refused to show it.

The court said prima facie from the act and conduct of the inspector, offences punishable under Sections 186, 188, 228, 353 and 166-A of the Indian Penal Code had been committed by him.

The court of judicial magistrate had also issued a show-cause notice to the inspector on why legal action under the Contempt of Court Act should not be taken against him, and his response was “found to be evasive, vague and having a tendency to scandalise the functioning of the court”, the complaint added.

A request for preserving the CCTV footage was already made by the court of judicial magistrate to the district and sessions judge on April 14. Despite multiple attempts, there was no response to calls and messages by inspector Amanjot.

