Chandigarh: Police register multiple cases in visa fraud cases

The police have registered three separate cases of visa fraud, with victims alleging substantial financial losses. Visa fraud cases in Chandigarh have been surging over the past few weeks. (HT Photo)

In the first case, Ranbir Singh from Karnal has accused Khushpal Singh, Vinay, Anmol, and others of World Visa Advisors, Sector 17, of cheating him of ₹10,99,500 on the pretext of providing him an Australian visa and facilitating his travel abroad. An FIR has been registered under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station.

In the second case, Braham Dutt from Zirakpur, along with others, has accused Manpreet Singh, director of Sure Abroad Immigration, and others, of cheating them of ₹48,20,000 on the pretext of providing them Australian visas. The fraud reportedly took place between December 2, 2023 and April 6, 2024. An FIR has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.

In another case, a woman resident of Sector 29-B has accused Pankaj Sharma of Ludhiana of cheating her of ₹15 lakh on the pretext of providing her a Canadian visa. The fraud allegedly occurred between February 26, 2020 and October 31, 2023. An FIR has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.

The police are investigating the three cases.